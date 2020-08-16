$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. TowneBank also reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 8,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

