$0.66 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. Church & Dwight also posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 737,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

