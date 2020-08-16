$1.19 EPS Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $151,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $769,960.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

