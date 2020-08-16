$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 756,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

