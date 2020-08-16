$113.61 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $113.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.83 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $229.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $517.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.72 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $578.45 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $783.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 3,455,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 7.11. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 973,362 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $914,960.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,448,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

