$130.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post sales of $130.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $128.80 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $186.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $580.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.24 million to $585.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $597.48 million, with estimates ranging from $566.96 million to $628.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

