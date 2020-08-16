14,700 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) Acquired by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bill.com makes up 0.4% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $17,793,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $34,655,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $508,000.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 544,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,258. Bill.com Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter.

Bill.com Company Profile

