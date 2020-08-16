$189.38 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $189.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $193.49 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $169.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $761.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.60 million to $768.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $804.03 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,319 shares of company stock worth $45,593,188. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 203,218 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 463.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 171.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.72. 113,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

