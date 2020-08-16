1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,959 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 55.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 119,485 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 1st quarter worth $1,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,130.46.

Shares of NYSE:FIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 122,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

