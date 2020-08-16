$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $22.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.19 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $20.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $86.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.48 million, with estimates ranging from $92.75 million to $96.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,861,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

