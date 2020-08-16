254,679 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

EXG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 506,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

