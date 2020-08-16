36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of 36Kr stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 82,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

