$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $48.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $65.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $159.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.13 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $305.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. 45,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.