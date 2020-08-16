$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $52.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $210.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.64 million to $215.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.83 million, with estimates ranging from $202.32 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,398. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.