$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $52.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $210.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.64 million to $215.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.83 million, with estimates ranging from $202.32 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,398. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

