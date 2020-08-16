$58.47 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $58.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.94 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $141.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $316.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $332.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 543,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.58.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

