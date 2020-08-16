$60.00 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $60.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $55.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $239.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $240.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.36 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $234.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

