$71.87 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $71.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $73.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $299.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.87 million, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $298.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,807. The company has a market cap of $959.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

