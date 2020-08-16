7,388 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,090. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

