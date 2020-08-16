751 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.82. 1,013,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

