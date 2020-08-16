AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,852 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.