Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Holdings Trimmed by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,695 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 510,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,621. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

