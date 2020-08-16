AiLink Token Hits Market Cap of $175,977.87 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. AiLink Token has a market cap of $175,977.87 and approximately $2,051.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AiLink Token Token Profile

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

