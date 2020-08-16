Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $55.13 million and $3.05 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, BitForex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00158515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.01851167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00129546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Kucoin, Liqui, Kyber Network, Koinex, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

