Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,716.0 days.

Alaris Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 10,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALARF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

