Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 507,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,972. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

