Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,469,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 2,844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Aleafia Health stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 293,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,184. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

