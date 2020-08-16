Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.