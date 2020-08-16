Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABTX. Stephens dropped their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 46,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,575. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $553.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $172,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

