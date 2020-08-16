Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $8.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 570.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 238,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.26. 1,190,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

