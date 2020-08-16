ALLY (ALY) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $17,601.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALLY is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

