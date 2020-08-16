Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.90. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

