Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.