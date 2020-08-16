Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.