Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,289 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

