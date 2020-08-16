AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

