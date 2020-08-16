AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,218 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

