AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 220,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

