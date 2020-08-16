Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.86 Million

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post $386.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $395.72 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $365.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 1,330,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,567. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

