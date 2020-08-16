Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.12. 773,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

