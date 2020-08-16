Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.12. 773,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.