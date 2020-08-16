Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.66. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

