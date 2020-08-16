Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 471,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

