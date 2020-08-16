Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 952,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,961,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,855,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

