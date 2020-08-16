Analysts Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,270 shares of company stock worth $3,404,885. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 320.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 172,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

