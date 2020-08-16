Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Target Price at $9.89

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. 86 Research lowered shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 2,697,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.09. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 258.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 2,493,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,044,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 505,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $11,738,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

