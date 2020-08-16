Analysts Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Target Price at CHF 50.09

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 50.09.

LHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

