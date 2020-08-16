Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $99.50

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 107,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OSI Systems by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.