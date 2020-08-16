Analysts Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $30.35

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,342,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897,803. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668,461 shares of company stock worth $46,669,641 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

