Analyzing Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Activision Blizzard (NYSE:ATVI)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alteryx alerts:

73.5% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alteryx and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -5.66% 3.48% 1.10% Activision Blizzard 25.96% 17.66% 11.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alteryx and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54 Activision Blizzard 1 3 26 1 2.87

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $145.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $84.97, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 17.35 $27.14 million $0.56 196.25 Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 9.56 $1.50 billion $2.08 38.65

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Alteryx on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.