Analyzing Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) & Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Theratechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($0.97) -1.18 Theratechnologies $63.22 million 3.27 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -19.21

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dare Bioscience. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dare Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dare Bioscience and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Theratechnologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dare Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Theratechnologies has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Dare Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience N/A -586.39% -214.76% Theratechnologies -28.20% -81.13% -16.47%

Summary

Dare Bioscience beats Theratechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

