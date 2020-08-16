Analyzing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.67% -3.36% Pixelworks -22.17% -17.50% -12.39%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 2.24 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -41.71 Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.41 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -20.00

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

